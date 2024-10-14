Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Uranium Energy is ‘the real deal'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Realty Income is a buy
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Novo Nordisk: "...Doesn't hold a candle to Eli Lilly."

Uranium Energy: "UEC's the real deal...It's going higher. We need more uranium. I think it's a great situation."

Halliburton: "...I want to stay away from Halliburton."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

