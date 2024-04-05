Cramer's Lightning Round: Uber is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Ahead of the March Madness Final Four weekend, CNBC's Jim Cramer took calls from students attending NCAA schools during Friday's lightning round.

Uber: "...I think Uber is really well run, and I think the stock is a buy, buy, buy."

Citigroup: "I feel better about Citi than I have in a long time, but that doesn't mean I'm not in favor of Wells Fargo."

ResMed: "I think the stock's been knocked down because of the GLP-1s, and they've got very good management. I'm ok with the stock."

Super Micro Computer: "SMCI is complicated because you know I am an Nvidia guy — hold it, don't trade it. I am not going to go with SMCI because that's the not as good Nvidia."

BlackBerry: "No. No, not at all."

Brookfield Corp: "I'm ok with that."

Academy Sports and Outdoors: "...It's just not compelling to me."

Amazon: "I like Amazon."

Illumina: "No, no. Illumina's no good. You want Danaher, same business, better company."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Wells Fargo, Danaher and Nvidia.

