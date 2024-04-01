Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Tyler Technologies is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Tyler Technologies: "That's a very well-run company...I think it's a buy."

Cisco Systems: "I would certainly hold on to that."

Kodiak Gas Services: "Let's ring the register...that stock's gone up too much."

Palantir: "I like it. I thought they had a good quarter, they have a good defense business, I like IT defense work, and they've owned that franchise."

United Airlines: "I think you've got a nice gain there and I would do some 'ka-ching'-ing."

Vita Coco: "I think Vita Coco is a good stock."

Fastly: "That's not one of my favs...I'm not going to endorse that stock."

