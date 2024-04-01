Cramer's Lightning Round: Tyler Technologies is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Tyler Technologies: "That's a very well-run company...I think it's a buy."

Cisco Systems: "I would certainly hold on to that."

Kodiak Gas Services: "Let's ring the register...that stock's gone up too much."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Palantir: "I like it. I thought they had a good quarter, they have a good defense business, I like IT defense work, and they've owned that franchise."

United Airlines: "I think you've got a nice gain there and I would do some 'ka-ching'-ing."

Vita Coco: "I think Vita Coco is a good stock."

Fastly: "That's not one of my favs...I'm not going to endorse that stock."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com