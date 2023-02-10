Cramer's Lightning Round: Triton International Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Triton International Ltd: "I'm going to have to say, let's take a pass on that one."

Baxter International Inc: "I'd rather see you in Dexcom."

A. O. Smith Corp: "A. O. Smith is the kind of company that makes stuff, does things, returns capital to shareholders. .... Yes."

Unity Software Inc: "Unity Software stinks."

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc: "How do I say, sell, sell, sell, sell, sell."

Bank of America Corp: "I think it can go much higher in this environment."

Palo Alto Networks Inc: "I've got to get in it."

