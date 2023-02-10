Cramer's Lightning Round: Triton International Is Not a Buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Triton International Ltd: "I'm going to have to say, let's take a pass on that one."
Baxter International Inc: "I'd rather see you in Dexcom."
A. O. Smith Corp: "A. O. Smith is the kind of company that makes stuff, does things, returns capital to shareholders. .... Yes."
Unity Software Inc: "Unity Software stinks."
BigBear.ai Holdings Inc: "How do I say, sell, sell, sell, sell, sell."
Bank of America Corp: "I think it can go much higher in this environment."
Palo Alto Networks Inc: "I've got to get in it."
