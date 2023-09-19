Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘too much hype' for C3.ai

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

C3.ai: "They had a bad quarter, it was just no. No, no. I see too much hype, too much fluff, don't want you in that stock."

Micron: "...Micron's coming out of the trough, I agree with the hype. The one thing I worry about is two firms have now upgraded it, so you got a lot of hot money in it."

Jack Henry & Associates: "It's a very good company, but I do not want to be in the service bureau business for financials and banks right now."

Biohaven: "Now you're really in the speculative no man's land, and I think that if you want to, be willing to risk pretty much everything, I'm in favor of it. But you have to understand that that's how dicey it is."

Sempra: "Sempra's doing incredibly well...If anything, I would like to buy more Sempra. I think Jeff Martin's doing a fantastic job, it's a really interesting situation."

Chart Industries: "...I think it's doing very well. It is highly valued, but I think it's got a lot, a big book of business."

