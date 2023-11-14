Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Too much hype' for C3.ai

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

HubSpot: 'It's like a mini-Salesforce, it's got incredible growth, and people like growth again. I think the stock will rally from here."

Albemarle: "No...I think lithium's coming down in price and there's no reversing it, just, kind of not the right place to be."

Chewy: "I think Chewy is bottoming here, but I just don't know much upside, because think people can get the stuff from Amazon."

Leonardo DRS: "I think that the prospects are really great for it."

New York Community Bancorp: "No. I just think even with lower rates, it's just not going to, it's just a tough, tough environment."

Brown-Forman: "It's a good company, But, you know what, I do believe that as soon as someone starts doing the GLP-1 trial for heavy drinkers, I think people are going to say I've got to get out of Brown-Forman."

Sarepta Therapeutics: "I'm not there for those guys...They're just losing a huge amount of money. They've broken a lot of hearts. I'm not going there on that one."

C3.ai: "They're not delivering, they're losing a fortune. Look, I happen to like the founder, Tom Siebel, I've known him for years and years. But there's too much hype there and too much hope there, and I don't like either 'H.'"

US Bancorp: "If you're going to buy a regional bank, USB, you could do a lot worse than that...It seems very safe to me."

CrowdStrike: "I think it's had legs. I mean, this thing has just been an incredible horse...I've been a backer of George Kurtz the whole darn way, and he continues to do well for us, and I say he will continue to do well."

