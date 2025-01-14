Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Super Micro Computer is a sell

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘I don’t like AT&T’
Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Dutch Bros: "I think Christine is doing a remarkable job at Dutch Bros."

Ardmore Shipping: "I'm not a fan of Ardmore Shipping. I'm not a fan of most of the container and, and just kind of commercial cargo ships because they tend to be too episodic for me. So I'm going to take a pass."

Super Micro Computer: "Sell. It doesn't matter, I don't care...Accounting irregularities equal sell."

FMC: "I love Philadelphia, but I can only rate that one a hold because I don't like the sector it is in, crop chemicals, fungicide. No, I'm not there for that."

