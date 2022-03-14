Cramer's Lightning Round: Stay Away From Snap Here

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Nucor Corp: "We see opportunities that we want to get ready for if the Fed raises [the interest rate] and the market comes down ... Nucor's up gigantically and we felt like bulls make money, bears make money, hogs get [slaughtered]."

Store Capital Corp: "One of the problems with this is that I could tell you to buy it, or I could say, 'buy Realty Income,' which I like very much ... I see no necessary bottom in these, so I've got to say not yet."

Snap Inc: "When [Square parent Block] crushes the numbers and stock goes down, Snap, which didn't crush the numbers, it's going down even more. I say no to owning Snap."

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co: "What can I say, that's an inexpensive stock ... I was going to recommend that you buy Lowe's, because they had a dynamite quarter."

Enterprise Products Partners LP: "This one has a yield ... that I like very much. It's right in the center of all the stuff I like down in Houston, and down in Texas in general, and I got to tell you, it could beat the numbers."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Nucor.



