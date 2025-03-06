Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Stay away from' Albemarle

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Albemarle: "I can't go with it...I want to stay away from that one."

RTX: "Keep it, it's a fantastic stock."

Shift4: "...I think it's a remarkable company, it's just that the payment space is very crowded."

