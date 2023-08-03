Cramer's Lightning Round: Stanley Black & Decker is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Ultra Clean: "I like Ultra Clean Holdings very much, but the problem is is that I really like the industrial gases that are delivered by Ultra Clean and that means you should buy Linde, which is owned by my charitable trust."

Nikola: "Nikola is a meme stock, it's a controlled stock. It doesn't have anything to do with what's really going on at the company. It's got a very big short position, it can continue to go or not."

Pioneer: "Pioneer is a charitable trust name, they had a fantastic quarter. I know that the opportunity is very vast because it is the lowest cost producer of oil in our country. So I am a buyer of Pioneer at $229."

Stanley Black & Decker: "...they're doing incredibly well, I can't believe that the stock's back under $100, because I think you [buy, buy, buy]."

Allegro Microsystems: "It's expensive, I know that everybody wants to buy anything involving any kind of semiconductor. I don't like that, I want to hold off and let that group come in."

TotalEnergies: "I do like Pioneer more than Total, I think Pioneer is a better run company and I would rather see you in PXD."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Pioneer Natural Resources and Linde.

