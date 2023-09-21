Cramer's Lightning Round: SoFi is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Carpenter: "This is a very, very good company, Philadelphia-area company. Now the stock has had quite a run, I don't know if I just want to come in and buy it, but you've got a winner there... I have liked that company for many, many years."

Golar: "Dice roll there...Honestly, if you're going to be in LNG, just go to Coterra."

Aehr: "Very interesting testing company...I would rather see you in Emerson, as a matter of fact, I think it's a better situation. Not totally analogous, but I like it.

SoFi: "I think, if anything, I'm a buyer, not a seller, SoFi."

Harmonic: "It's in telco and wireless and that is just not where you can be. It's such a shame that we just kind of, that I've kind of written off a whole industry, but I have to be careful, that industry is not doing well."

Watsco: "Very, very good company...I got to tell you, when you look at HVAC, it doesn't really matter, you can look at Carrier, you can look at Trane, you can look at Watsco, those are all very good stocks."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Coterra.

