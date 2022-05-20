Cramer's Lightning Round: Signet Jewelers Is a Buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Excelerate Energy Inc: "We still like it. ... I'm saying [buy]."
Signet Jewelers Ltd: "I think that stock's a buy."
Bank of America Corp: "This stock has gotten so cheap. ... I'm a believer."
Riot Blockchain Inc: "You absolutely should own it as it was your speculative situation. ... But please, don't add too many of those."
Zynga Inc: "Take the money and run."
Money Report
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Disclaimer
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com
Also on CNBC
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC