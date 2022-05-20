Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Signet Jewelers Is a Buy

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Excelerate Energy Inc: "We still like it. ... I'm saying [buy]."

Signet Jewelers Ltd: "I think that stock's a buy."

Bank of America Corp: "This stock has gotten so cheap. ... I'm a believer."

Riot Blockchain Inc: "You absolutely should own it as it was your speculative situation. ... But please, don't add too many of those."

Zynga Inc: "Take the money and run."

