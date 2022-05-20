Cramer's Lightning Round: Signet Jewelers Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Excelerate Energy Inc: "We still like it. ... I'm saying [buy]."

Signet Jewelers Ltd: "I think that stock's a buy."

Bank of America Corp: "This stock has gotten so cheap. ... I'm a believer."

Riot Blockchain Inc: "You absolutely should own it as it was your speculative situation. ... But please, don't add too many of those."

Zynga Inc: "Take the money and run."

