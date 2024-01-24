Cramer's Lightning Round: RxSight is ‘losing too much money'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

U.S. Silica: "No."

Tetra Tech: "I will bless it."

RxSight: "This one's losing a lot of money...I want to do more work on it because they're losing too much money for me to just say it's fine."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Praxis Precision Medicines: "It's too risky."

Getty: "The problem is, it's a SPAC...I think you're call is good. At $5, I would actually own that stock. It is all over the place."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com