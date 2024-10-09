Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Reddit is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s lightning round: Celsius is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Cava: "I like Cava very much...I don't want you to buy it up here, I do want you to own it."

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Reddit: "I like Reddit very much [buy, buy, buy!]."

Super Micro Computer: "No, it's too hard. Just go buy Nvidia."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

GE Healthcare: "I'd wait for another downgrade and buy more. I would not buy more right here."

McCormick & Company: "I think buying it right here is a very good idea.'"

GlaxoSmithKline: "...GSK goes higher."

Money Report

news 25 mins ago

He flies business and first class multiple times a year — all on credit card points

news 52 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: Don't ignore risks as dovish Fed drives markets

Cadence Design Systems: "Cadence is a winner."

Nextracker: "This is a loser. Maybe it can make a comeback...I got too enthusiastic about it."

Equinor: "I'm not encouraging buying in that sector."

Accenture: "I think Accenture's a great buy here."

Trump Media & Technology: "I just don't understand it."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of GE Healthcare, Nextracker and Nvidia.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us