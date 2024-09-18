Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: PG&E is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Realty Income is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Iron Mountain: "It's had too big a move up...let's move on."

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Wells Fargo: "Wells Fargo's a winner, though...I think it's going to go higher."

Palantir: "Palantir is a, is a cold stock. It is a meme stock."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

PG&E: "That stock is a good one, rate increase or no. Buy PG&E."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

news 5 mins ago

Asia-Pacific markets set for mixed open as investors digest outsized Fed rate cut

news 21 mins ago

Cramer explains what the Fed's rate cuts mean for tech stocks

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us