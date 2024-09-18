Cramer's Lightning Round: PG&E is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Iron Mountain: "It's had too big a move up...let's move on."

Wells Fargo: "Wells Fargo's a winner, though...I think it's going to go higher."

Palantir: "Palantir is a, is a cold stock. It is a meme stock."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

PG&E: "That stock is a good one, rate increase or no. Buy PG&E."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com