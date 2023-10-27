Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Pass' on General Motors

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Super Micro Computer: "Stay in love, it's a real good situation."

General Motors: "I just suffered through a torching with Ford, do I really need to have a twin barbecue with GM? I'm going to take a big Kingsford pass."

BP: "Not great, not bad...This whole group is going through a real re-evaluation. I'm sticking with my Coterra."

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: "It's a Canadian company that I don't really have a lot of confidence in, and I'm not recommending any companies that are losing money hand over fist, because they tend to go down even faster than the ones that are making money hand over fist."

CNH Industrial: "No, you got to wait 'til they report. When they report, we can take a hard look at it, and that's going to be in eight days, let's make a decision then."

Archer Aviation: "...Let's just go buy Boeing."

Symbotic: "I do know it, and I think we're going to have to wait to see the earnings."

