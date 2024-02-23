Cramer's Lightning Round: Parsons is a ‘great company'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Scotts Miracle-Gro: "I use their product, you know, I'm a big gardener...Here's my concern: If the weather's not good, ScottsMiracle-Gro doesn't do well enough, and therefore I cannot recommend the stock."

Powell Industries: "...Maybe we should be doing some selling. I got to come back to you."

AvidXchange: "It's a tough industry, I know it's had a big run...We'll do more work on it."

Live Nation: "This is going to be another great year for them."

Parsons: "Parsons is one of a couple infrastructure stocks that I look at myself and think, why did I not have it? I've been the most, biggest bull on infrastructure. This is a great company."

EQT: "I'm not going to go there...I am a Coterra man through and through."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Coterra.

