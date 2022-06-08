Cramer's Lightning Round: NRG Energy Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

NRG Energy Inc: "I still like it. I am a buyer of NRG."

Science Applications International Corp: "Excellent consulting company. Maybe I'd wait a little ... for it to maybe go down a little bit before I get involved."

Annaly Capital Management Inc: "I'm not going to recommend that stock."

Sportradar Group AG: "I do not know that company."

Enphase Energy Inc: "It is too expensive. ... We've got better stocks."

