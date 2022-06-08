Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Cramer's Lightning Round: NRG Energy Is a Buy

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

NRG Energy Inc: "I still like it. I am a buyer of NRG."

Science Applications International Corp: "Excellent consulting company. Maybe I'd wait a little ... for it to maybe go down a little bit before I get involved."

Annaly Capital Management Inc: "I'm not going to recommend that stock."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sportradar Group AG: "I do not know that company."

Enphase Energy Inc: "It is too expensive. ... We've got better stocks."

Money Report

Business 1 hour ago

Asia-Pacific Stocks Slip Ahead of China's May Trade Data Release

Business 1 hour ago

Ethereum Just Completed a Successful Dress Rehearsal for Its Most Important Upgrade Ever

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us