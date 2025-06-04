Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Not a fan' of Iron Mountain

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Dominion Energy: "I like Dominion. It's fine. For a while, I was worried about the balance sheet. I think we're ok."
Iron Mountain: "No, not a fan. Yield too low."
Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.
SIGN UP
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Disclaimer
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Money Report
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com
Copyright CNBC