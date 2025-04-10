Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘No' to Applied Digital

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Energy Transfer: "I like Energy Transfer..."
Snowflake: "I like Snowflake...I'd pull the trigger."
Enterprise Products Partners: "...fantastic chance to buy."
Applied Digital: "No. It's losing money."
Peabody Energy: "We got to be careful. It's not going to make us money."
