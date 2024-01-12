Cramer's Lightning Round: No to Altria

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Alibaba: "I say no to China."

Altria: "Life's too short to recommend a tobacco stock."

Affirm: "I think that it's a sucker's game to try to short this stock, because it is just too loved, and Max Levchin is too smart."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Confluent: "The company's not making any money, and that last quarter was miserable. They're in the penalty box. We have to wait two quarters before we see whether that's a buy or not."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com