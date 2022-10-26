Cramer's Lightning Round: Lucid Group Is Losing Too Much Money

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Lucid Group Inc: "I love the car. They're losing too much money."

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV: "I don't need to go overseas to lose money. I can lose all the money I want here. So, we're not going for it."

FLEX LNG Ltd: "Jimmy Chill likes FLEX. Why? Because it's got a product that we all need."

ChargePoint Holdings Inc: "The whole neighborhood went to hell."

Coinbase Global Inc: "People actually trust it, okay? They believe in it, and that is going to keep it from going down much more. ... Not enough of a reason for me to own it."

