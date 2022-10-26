Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Lucid Group Is Losing Too Much Money

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Lucid Group Inc: "I love the car. They're losing too much money."

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV: "I don't need to go overseas to lose money. I can lose all the money I want here. So, we're not going for it."

FLEX LNG Ltd: "Jimmy Chill likes FLEX. Why? Because it's got a product that we all need."

ChargePoint Holdings Inc: "The whole neighborhood went to hell."

Coinbase Global Inc: "People actually trust it, okay? They believe in it, and that is going to keep it from going down much more. ... Not enough of a reason for me to own it."

