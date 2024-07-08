Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: KKR is ‘the foremost'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

KKR: "KKR is the foremost, the other one that I would recommend is Blackstone."

Ferguson: "I think Ferguson's a very, very good company, but if you want HVAC...then you got to own Trane...Or you have to own Carrier. And people don't want to own Ferguson."

Petroleo Brasileiro: "I will pay no amount for PBR."

Alliance Resource Partners: "It's had a very big run, ok. And I've got to tell you, it is coal-based. I know the yield looks great — I think you're peaking on a coal cycle here, I'm not going to get in front of a peak of a coal cycle."

Alibaba: "I think you're going to have to hold it here."

