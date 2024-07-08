Cramer's Lightning Round: KKR is ‘the foremost'

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
KKR: "KKR is the foremost, the other one that I would recommend is Blackstone."
Ferguson: "I think Ferguson's a very, very good company, but if you want HVAC...then you got to own Trane...Or you have to own Carrier. And people don't want to own Ferguson."
Petroleo Brasileiro: "I will pay no amount for PBR."
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
Alliance Resource Partners: "It's had a very big run, ok. And I've got to tell you, it is coal-based. I know the yield looks great — I think you're peaking on a coal cycle here, I'm not going to get in front of a peak of a coal cycle."
Alibaba: "I think you're going to have to hold it here."
Money Report
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Disclaimer
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com