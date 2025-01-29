Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Keysight is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s lightning round: Celsius is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Lockheed Martin: "...I do not want to get in the way of the Palantir buzz saw because that's very close to Elon Musk."

ADMA Biologics: "I don't have a catalyst...I would wait for it to come down before I would pull the trigger."

Novocure: "...I just think that they should be making money...Let's see some money made by Novocure and then we can get behind it."

Keysight: "We want this one...Terrific business, niche business. I like it, and I think you should own it, and I think you should buy it."

