Cramer's Lightning Round: I've ‘Pulled in My Horns' on Lucid

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd: "I think the dividend is too good to be true."

US Silica Holdings Inc: "Don't overstay your welcome."

Upstart Holdings Inc: "The shorts will not let the stock lift."

AT&T Inc: "I think you let the stock go for a couple of bucks."

Lucid Group Inc: "Lucid missed the quarter so badly that I have to tell you, I've pulled in my horns on the name."

