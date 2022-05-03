Cramer's Lightning Round: I've ‘Pulled in My Horns' on Lucid

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd: "I think the dividend is too good to be true."

US Silica Holdings Inc: "Don't overstay your welcome."

Upstart Holdings Inc: "The shorts will not let the stock lift."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

AT&T Inc: "I think you let the stock go for a couple of bucks."

Lucid Group Inc: "Lucid missed the quarter so badly that I have to tell you, I've pulled in my horns on the name."

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com