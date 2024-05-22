Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I would not be a buyer' of Corning

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Corning: "...It has not been able to generate the kind of return that I've wanted, I would not be a buyer all the way up here."

Axon: "...I would hold off right now."

Recursion Pharmaceuticals: "...It's a terrific spec, and I would buy it."

Intuitive Machines: "I'm not there on that...Not for me."

Kratos Defense: "I like defense contractors...I think you stay on it, maybe even buy more."

Merit Medical: "I think it's good."

