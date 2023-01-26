Cramer's Lightning Round: I Say Thumbs Up to MP Materials

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Southern Co: "I'm going to bless the idea."

MP Materials Corp: "I say, thumbs up, MP Materials."

RPC Inc: "I want you to hold [onto] it."

Marvell Technology Inc: "You don't want to buy until it reports. After it reports, we're going to take a solid look at it. ... If you do own it now, you'll do just fine."

Li Auto Inc: "Listen to [Tesla CEO] Elon Musk on the conference call. He likes the Chinese automakers. Who am I to go against the smartest man in the world?"

