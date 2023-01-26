Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Say Thumbs Up to MP Materials

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Southern Co: "I'm going to bless the idea."

MP Materials Corp: "I say, thumbs up, MP Materials."

RPC Inc: "I want you to hold [onto] it."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Marvell Technology Inc: "You don't want to buy until it reports. After it reports, we're going to take a solid look at it. ... If you do own it now, you'll do just fine."

Li Auto Inc: "Listen to [Tesla CEO] Elon Musk on the conference call. He likes the Chinese automakers. Who am I to go against the smartest man in the world?"

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

The Secret to Having Successful Relationships and Being a Superstar Manager Comes Down to 2 Words

news 1 hour ago

Intel's Horrible Quarter Revealed an Inventory Glut and Underused Factories

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us