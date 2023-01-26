Cramer's Lightning Round: I Say Thumbs Up to MP Materials

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Southern Co: "I'm going to bless the idea."
MP Materials Corp: "I say, thumbs up, MP Materials."
RPC Inc: "I want you to hold [onto] it."
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
Marvell Technology Inc: "You don't want to buy until it reports. After it reports, we're going to take a solid look at it. ... If you do own it now, you'll do just fine."
Li Auto Inc: "Listen to [Tesla CEO] Elon Musk on the conference call. He likes the Chinese automakers. Who am I to go against the smartest man in the world?"
Money Report
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Disclaimer
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com