Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Procter & Gamble Over Walmart

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Walmart Inc: "I think that's an excellent idea [to sell shares of Walmart and start a position in Procter & Gamble]."

Iron Mountain Inc: "Right now I don't want to back away from it. ... We may have to do new work on Iron Mountain to see if it's as safe as we think it is."

Paramount Global: "I like Johnson & Johnson."

Excelerate Energy Inc: "That's a good one."

McKesson Corp: "[Buy.]"

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Procter & Gamble and Johnosn & Johnson.

