Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like P&G Over Olaplex

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Inmode Ltd: "I'd rather ... go with Danaher."

Boise Cascade Co: "It sells at four times earnings. I'm a buyer of a stock that sells at four times earnings."

Marten Transport Ltd: "Good company. Makes things, does stuff, rewards shareholders, valued reasonably. Buy."

Doximity Inc: "It makes very little money. And yet, I say buy it, because it's going to make a lot of money."

AT&T Inc: "AT&T is okay now. They got rid of a lot of debt. That's what I wanted."

Olaplex Holdings Inc: "I see a stock like that, I just say, why don't I buy Procter & Gamble? ... That's the better buy."

Idexx Laboratories Inc: "I've got, this, Zoetis ... That stock is so good, and that is the one to buy."

Veru Inc: "It is very speculative, and therefore not for me to recommend."

Boeing Co: "There's so many better stocks."

