Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Boston Scientific Over Medtronic

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Boston Scientific Corp: "I've worked and seen doctors with their stuff. It is breakthrough. BSX is a much better company than Medtronic."

Dow Inc: "Don't buy it back. ... It's just not right."

Occidental Petroleum Corp: "I'm going to say you can stick with Occidental."

SoFi Technologies Inc: "This stock is too cheap. ... The CEO is going to make you money if you buy that stock at $5.36."

Energy Transfer LP: "[Investor] Lee Cooperman said the other day that he thinks Energy Transfer is good. He likes [Executive Chairman] Kelcy Warren, I like pipelines."

