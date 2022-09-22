Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Boston Scientific Over Medtronic

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Boston Scientific Corp: "I've worked and seen doctors with their stuff. It is breakthrough. BSX is a much better company than Medtronic."

Dow Inc: "Don't buy it back. ... It's just not right."

Occidental Petroleum Corp: "I'm going to say you can stick with Occidental."

SoFi Technologies Inc: "This stock is too cheap. ... The CEO is going to make you money if you buy that stock at $5.36."

Energy Transfer LP: "[Investor] Lee Cooperman said the other day that he thinks Energy Transfer is good. He likes [Executive Chairman] Kelcy Warren, I like pipelines."

