Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I don't want to be a part of' Nebius

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Celestica: "It has come into its own in a way that I cannot believe it, and everyone's piled in on it. and now because of the fact that we got that downturn, you're going to get a chance to buy it."

KeyCorp: "You're onto something, I like your thinking."

Interactive Brokers: "They're good, stock is very high."

Nebius: "It's a big money loser...I don't want to be a part of it."

BWX Technologies: "...It's going to be 2033 before we see anything new in nuclear, that is just too far for me."

Powell Industries: "That is just a really good company."

