Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Hold on to' Marvell Technology

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Palantir: "...It's one big, giant black box except for the consumer product goods company, so I'm going to have to say there's other people better to ask."
GameStop: "GameStop raised enough money off the backs of the apes, the memes, the kitties — whatever — that they can reinvent the company. If they reinvent the company, then you're absolutely right. They have such a big war chest that they can just close all the bad GameStops, and, you know what, they can open nationwide ice cream parlors."
Recursion Pharmaceuticals: "...I don't like desperation. Let's eliminate desperation."
IonQ: "This is a company that if it were actually to make money, I would start liking it."
Marvell Technology: "You should hold on to it."
