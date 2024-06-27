Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Hold on to' Marvell Technology

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Palantir: "...It's one big, giant black box except for the consumer product goods company, so I'm going to have to say there's other people better to ask."

GameStop: "GameStop raised enough money off the backs of the apes, the memes, the kitties — whatever — that they can reinvent the company. If they reinvent the company, then you're absolutely right. They have such a big war chest that they can just close all the bad GameStops, and, you know what, they can open nationwide ice cream parlors."

Recursion Pharmaceuticals: "...I don't like desperation. Let's eliminate desperation."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

IonQ: "This is a company that if it were actually to make money, I would start liking it."

Marvell Technology: "You should hold on to it."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com