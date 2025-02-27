Cramer's Lightning Round: Hold on to Badger Meter

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Martin Marietta Materials: "...I think you got to wait to see the quarter. I know you're going to have to wait until the end of April, but I want you to do that before you pull the trigger."

Serve Robotics: "That is a very risky stock...Because of your age and how you feel about it, I'm going to green light you, but only for someone your age."

Badger Meter: "That is just one of the most steady as she goes companies...I think it's a terrific situation, I would hold on to it."

Rivian: "I don't like he auto market, and while I still appreciate Rivian's balance sheet, they need so much more money, I think, ultimately, to become a big company, so I cannot go there.

Arista Networks: "I think it can bounce, but I know that the competition has gotten tougher."

