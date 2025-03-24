Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: HCA is a buy

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Sell Seagen
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

HCA Healthcare: "HCA I think has been punished enough, it's time to buy."

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Western Digital: "It's just too commodity for me. I can't get behind it."

Advanced Micro Devices: "The stock is not expensive. I don't mind you buying it. I do prefer Nvidia though."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Titan America: "No...Cement is really one of the ultimate commodities, I can't go there."

Nebius Group: "I'm not recommending stocks that are losing fortunes. and Nebius is losing fortunes."

Winnebago Industries: "No...It's the wrong point in the cycle."

Money Report

news 8 mins ago

Morgan Stanley's near-term rally call: CIO Mike Wilson sees beaten-up Mag 7 stocks as winners

news 45 mins ago

Asia-Pacific markets set to open mixed after Wall Street rallies on expectations of softer tariffs

MP Materials: "Let's stick with it."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us