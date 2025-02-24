Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Energy Transfer is a buy

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Sell Seagen
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

E.l.f. Beauty: "I am not going to sell it, that's crazy...Let's just wait."

Pagaya: "I want you to take some profits...I'm going to ask you to ring the register."

Energy Transfer: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

New Fortress Energy: "...It's a bad one."

