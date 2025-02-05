Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Don't buy Bitdeer

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Sell Seagen
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Booz Allen Hamilton: "I think that there are a lot of people fleeing this stock because of DOGE, and I think that they think this is somehow going to be front and center to the problem. I don't think that's the case. I think it's going to be the, the big military contractors that they're really going to go after."

Manhattan Associates: "That stock got clubbed...I cannot believe how much that thing went down."

Alliance Resource Partners: "It's intriguing to me, because I think the president doesn't believe in traditional global warming. If that's the case, then he must really like coal. I'm not a big fan of coal, but that has to do more because I believe in the science."

Bitdeer: "[don't buy, don't buy] I think you should just buy Bitcoin."

SoFi: "I would not buy it at this level...Let it come in."

Redwire: "I think we just have to kind of hold off."

