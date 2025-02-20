Cramer's Lightning Round: Deere is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Deere: "The ag cycle has switched, it's now bullish. I've got to tell you, that's when you buy Deere."

Arm: "Arm is just a very good company...We can own it for the long term."

Bristol Myers Squibb: "I think Bristol Myers is the most attractive drug stock other than [Eli Lilly]."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb."

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com