Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Buy more' Pfizer

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Pfizer: "I like Pfizer here...The answer is yes, buy more."

First Solar: "First Solar is an up stock, I like that."

Six Flags: "Six Flags, I don't know, it feels like it's two flags...This has just been a merger from hell. I'm not really into the stock."

Equity Residential: "Total winner. That is just an amazing stock."

Moderna: "Moderna's been a big disappointment."

Vertiv: "On a pullback, absolutely...I think it's a winner."

Powell Industries: "I think Powell is a buy."

