Cramer's Lightning Round: Bank of America Is an ‘Incredibly Cheap Stock'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Lion Electric: "They've beaten that thing up. I mean, stocks do stop at zero. Wow. Don't sell it."



New Fortress Energy: "If I'm going to construct energy infrastructure I am going to end going with NextEra, OK? I just prefer that. It's more growth."

Bank of America: "I think that rates are going to rise this year. BAC is an incredibly cheap stock. It probably goes to $50."

Cyxtera Technologies: "I like [Chairman Manuel Medina]. I've got to do work on the company because I am not sure about CYXT. I've got to do some work on it."

