Cramer's Lightning Round: Arbutus Biopharma is ‘the ultimate spec'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Kraft Heinz: "That's the worst collection of brands I've ever seen. I think those guys should continue to go lower."

Ralph Lauren: "They've got tremendous design...You've got a winner there."

Aspen Aerogels: "I would be very slow in buying that stock."

Arbutus Biopharma: "This is the ultimate spec."

Alaska Air Group: "They are so good, this is their moment. I think you have a total winner, I would stick with it."

KKR: "I like the stock very much...I would be a buyer."

Crown Castle: "I have not liked Crown Castle for ages."

