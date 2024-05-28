Cramer's Lightning Round: Apple is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Datadog: "I want to see what Salesforce reports tomorrow, because Workday was not as good as I'd like. If Salesforce is not as good as I'd like, then Datadog's going to go down. Let's hold off for a day."

Axcelis Technologies: "That company is a very good semiconductor that's been left behind. I find that very interesting."

Tegna: "This is TV stations, and I just don't care for anything involving linear TV."

Apple: "I think Apple is a buy here."

Novo Nordisk: "NVO is a good growth stock, but I like LLY better."

Bristol-Myers: "...It's going to be a long wait. And if I want to be paid to wait, I'd rather be in Pfizer than I would be in Bristol-Myers.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: "I am going to have to do some work on that one."

T. Rowe Price: "I think T. Rowe Price is such a bargain...I'd love to join you in owning that one."

Palantir: "It's very tough to understand what they really do for the government. So, therefore, I am no longer going to say that that's a stock to own."

