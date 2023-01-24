Cramer's Lightning Round: Amicus Therapeutics Is an Ideal Spec

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Quantumscape Corp: "I think you should take the money and run."

Inmode Ltd: "It sells for incredibly cheap. ... Frankly, I don't get it, and that makes me want to look more into it, not just say buy."

Amicus Therapeutics Inc: "I think that that stock is an ideal spec."

Exact Sciences Corp: "They're losing too much money, to be honest. I'm baffled. ... That's what I don't like about it."

Array Technologies Inc: "I've been looking for a new way to play solar. ... I think Array may be the way."

National Retail Properties Inc: "I like Realty Income. ... That's been my favorite."

