Cramer's Lightning Round: Adobe is a buy

Robinhood: "[buy, buy, buy!]"
Louisiana-Pacific: "It's been a horse. It's been a great stock. I say you to stick with it."
Easterly Government Properties: "[don't buy, don't buy]"
Sealed Air: "I like it."
IDEXX Laboratories: "No, no. Too inconsistent."
Adobe: "I think Adobe has come so far down...I'm going to call it a buy."
Cameco: "If you're going to own a uranium stock, that it the one to own...I don't think it's a growth business."
