Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lighting Round: ‘You want to own' Marathon Petroleum

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Sell Seagen
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Marathon Petroleum: "I think you want to own that stock. I like it very, very much. I just think that it's one of the few...in that group that I actually want to own."

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Aurora Innovation: "I have seen these speculative stocks go up and up, and I'm not going to make you sell Aurora Innovation when a headline would cause that stock to double."

QXO: "I am going with Brad Jacobs."

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Toast: "I like Toast...You got a good one there."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

news 55 mins ago

McCormick is focused on mitigating tariff impact on agriculture, says CEO Brendan Foley

news 56 mins ago

Jim Cramer: These S&P 500 winners demonstrate the market's broad success

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us