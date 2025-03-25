Money Report

Cramer's Lighting Round: Sell SoundHound AI

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s lightning round: Celsius is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Shopify: "I say buy, buy, buy!"

Plains All American Pipeline: "That's a terrific stock."

SoundHound AI: "I want you to sell SoundHound. I regard SoundHound as a complete meme stock."

FMC: "I want you to stay away from FMC."

Core Natural Resources: "There's just not much to these stocks. I wish they could find a bottom, but they can't."

Palantir: "Palantir's a winner."

Rocket Companies: "You can own Rocket."

