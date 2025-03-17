Money Report

Cramer's Lighting Round: Intercontinental Exchange is ‘a winner'

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s lightning round: Celsius is a buy
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Paramount Global: "Take the money and run."

Intercontinental Exchange: "[buy, buy, buy!] That's such a winner."

Mizuho Financial Group: "I think you should stay in or buy Mizuho."

Sysco: "That's a very, very tough call...I don't know if I can endorse it, even as I think it's a terrific company, it may not be the right moment."

