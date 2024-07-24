Cramer's Lighting Round: Broadcom is ‘absolutely terrific'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Adeia: "I would actually put Trade, TTD, which was down very badly today off of Alphabet, and I think that's the one you want to buy."

Hecla Mining: "I've always been a believer in the gold stocks. It's not always worked out, but right now it is. Yours is good....I prefer actually a mutual fund."

Jumia: "It's not making a lot of money."

Broadcom: "I like Broadcom...I think it's absolutely terrific. It's going to get hammered along with the rest of the rotation."

AeroVironment: "...All I know is that drones work, and, therefore, it's a buy."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Broadcom.

