Cramer's Lighting Round: Broadcom is ‘absolutely terrific'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Adeia: "I would actually put Trade, TTD, which was down very badly today off of Alphabet, and I think that's the one you want to buy."

Hecla Mining: "I've always been a believer in the gold stocks. It's not always worked out, but right now it is. Yours is good....I prefer actually a mutual fund."

Jumia: "It's not making a lot of money."

Broadcom: "I like Broadcom...I think it's absolutely terrific. It's going to get hammered along with the rest of the rotation."

AeroVironment: "...All I know is that drones work, and, therefore, it's a buy."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Broadcom.

