Cramer's Lighting Round: Becton Dickinson is a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Energy Transfer: "I think it's a very good company...The only problem is it has run, but the whole group is indeed moving."
KKR: "They're very good at what they do...Stock's had a big run now, and so has Blackstone. But they're very good, and I think they can make more money than they have."
Becton Dickinson: "The stock has been getting crushed...I think it's a buy."
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
Samsara: "This is the hottest stock, and it's going to make money, too, and it's really good...It's a hardware software platform, people love these kinds of stocks, they can't live without them."
Rio Tinto: "I think that's a great company to buy here."
Coherent: "A lot of lasers, a lot of optics, a lot of good stuff. Going to make money this year...I would buy some here and then wait for it to come down."
Money Report
New Fortress Energy: "I think this company is a buy, and I think Wes Edens is absolutely terrific at what he does. I like that stock here."
California Resources: "I would rather be in Constellation Energy. If I'm going to be in that, let's just go right to the source."
Pure Storage: "...I have to advise you to buy some and then wait for a pullback. It's just run so much."
E.l.f. Beauty: "E.l.f. is amazing...I would hold onto that, don't buy more, and don't sell."
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Disclaimer
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com