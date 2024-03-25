Cramer's Lighting Round: Becton Dickinson is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Energy Transfer: "I think it's a very good company...The only problem is it has run, but the whole group is indeed moving."

KKR: "They're very good at what they do...Stock's had a big run now, and so has Blackstone. But they're very good, and I think they can make more money than they have."

Becton Dickinson: "The stock has been getting crushed...I think it's a buy."

Samsara: "This is the hottest stock, and it's going to make money, too, and it's really good...It's a hardware software platform, people love these kinds of stocks, they can't live without them."

Rio Tinto: "I think that's a great company to buy here."

Coherent: "A lot of lasers, a lot of optics, a lot of good stuff. Going to make money this year...I would buy some here and then wait for it to come down."

New Fortress Energy: "I think this company is a buy, and I think Wes Edens is absolutely terrific at what he does. I like that stock here."

California Resources: "I would rather be in Constellation Energy. If I'm going to be in that, let's just go right to the source."

Pure Storage: "...I have to advise you to buy some and then wait for a pullback. It's just run so much."

E.l.f. Beauty: "E.l.f. is amazing...I would hold onto that, don't buy more, and don't sell."

