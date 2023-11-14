Cramer talks about the business of formula 1 racing with Sara Eisen

CNBC's Jim Cramer spoke with CNBC's Sara Eisen about her upcoming documentary about Formula 1.

CNBC's Jim Cramer spoke with CNBC's Sara Eisen about her upcoming documentary detailing the business of Formula 1 racing.

The documentary will see Eisen exploring F1's expansion strategy, especially changes to the business since it was purchase by Liberty Media several years ago. Eisen said Liberty used new strategies to transform the enterprise from a "sleepy motor sport" into a more mainstream fast-growing sport.

Eisen also examined how F1 teams have become more profitable, attracting high-profile sponsors like Salesforce, Amazon Web Services and Heineken. Some tech sponsors, like Palantir, work with teams to advance the technology and engineering behind the cars, Eisen said.

