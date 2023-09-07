Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer reviews Lululemon's Q2 earnings, says it's not too late to buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Source: Lululemon
  • CNBC's Jim Cramer reviewed Lululemon's Q2 earnings to show how the company is growing after it struggled when the Covid at-home workout and athleisure craze subsided.
  • "In an environment where so many retailers are struggling, it's worth paying up for an outfit like Lululemon which is doing much, much better year over year with management at the top of its game," Cramer said.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday reviewed Lululemon's Q2 earnings, and said he's pleased with the athletic apparel company's progress after seeing its stock plummet post-Covid.

"I think it's not too late to get back into Lululemon if you bailed on it at some point over the past two years," Cramer said. "The brand seems just as strong as ever and the last couple of quarters, holy cow."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Lululemon saw major success during the pandemic as many consumers purchased athleisure and loungewear while working from home. Then, when the pandemic's effects on the consumer economy began to recede, the stock sank. It didn't help that during the height of the Covid home-workout craze, Lululemon acquired at-home fitness business Mirror for $500 million. Mirror has since become a weight on Lululemon's balance sheet, and CNBC reported in April that the company is seeking to sell Mirror to a competitor.

Now, Lululemon seems to be rebounding. The company raised its full-year guidance when it reported last Thursday an 18% jump in sales for its second fiscal quarter. Lululemon also said some of its recent success was bolstered by international growth, including a 61% revenue increase in China.

Cramer said he's optimistic about Lululemon because of its positive guidance and growth over the past few quarters, its success in accessories and its ability to moderate its inventory growth.

Money Report

travel 2 hours ago

Where to stay in India? Here are 8 former palaces that are now hotels

news 2 hours ago

India's ‘massive expansion' set to be a key driver of global economic growth

Inventory grew 14% in Q2, down from previous guidance of 20%, according to last week's conference call. Executives on the call also highlighted the performance of the brand's bag line, which they said contributed to 44% growth in accessories. They specifically highlighted the "Everywhere belt bag," an over-the-shoulder fanny pack that went viral on various social media platforms.

"I bet Lulu has a terrific holiday season, especially now that their inventories are back at reasonable levels," Cramer said. "While the stock isn't cheap, you can justify the price tag. In an environment where so many retailers are struggling, it's worth paying up for an outfit like Lululemon, which is doing much, much better year over year with management at the top of its game."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us